Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are pretty busy with their Dancing With the Stars careers, but they’re already thinking about baby No. 1. The couple exclusively opens up about their “plan” to start a family in a new interview with Closer Weekly.

“We spoke about it even before we were married, and [having children is] something we both hold dear,” Val, 34, sweetly reveals. “Family is a huge priority for us outside of our careers. It’s bigger than everything.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock (10362257m)

Even though Jenna, 26, and the World Latin Dance Champion have no specific timeline for now, becoming a loving mom and dad has “always been a part of [their] plan,” the brunette beauty adds. “When is it going to happen? We’ll see.”

For now, the handsome hunk and the stunning choreographer — who tied the knot in August 2019 — are focusing on their dancing careers. In order to compete on the current 29th season of Dancing With the Stars, they’re living separately throughout production to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Fortunately, Jenna and Val are making the most of the adjustment. Aside from learning new things about each other, like the fact that they both “really love banana bread,” the Disney Family Singalong alum says they’re “going to do [their] best” to stay connected.

“I’m going to write her poetry and send her Amazon packages,” Val dishes, while Jenna sweetly chimes in, “He knows the way to my heart!” The Utah native then notes that their phones have been a good way to keep in touch. “Thank goodness for FaceTime!” she sweetly insists.

Instagram/JennaJohnson

Despite missing each other while they’re away from the studio, Jenna and Val — who recently launched the on-the-go dance app Dance & Co — are so “grateful [to be] back doing what [they] love,” he gushes. “There are challenges, but hopefully we can bring some joy to folks at home during this crazy time. The world needs Dancing With the Stars right now!”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum and her hot hubby have been putting their careers on the forefront for the past few years, but the pair have also been thinking about becoming parents for quite some time now. In 2017, Val explained why he wasn’t putting pressure on his spouse to start a family.

“I think [Jenna] would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months,” he told People at the time. “Definitely soon — hopefully, right?”

We’re crossing our fingers for Jenna and Val!

Reporting by Lexi Ciccone