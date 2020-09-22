Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy may be scoring big on the dance floor, but the Dancing With the Stars duo’s home is also a solid 10 out of 10! The TV personalities live in a gorgeous new residence in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

The stunning choreographer and her handsome hubby became the proud owners of the 3,000-square-foot abode this past summer. Jenna and Val purchased the bright white-colored property for nearly $1.6 million, according to Variety. The home is located in the suburban Tarzana community.

The couple’s new dwelling is quite the upgrade from their two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in West Hollywood, which they sold earlier in 2020. Jenna and Val’s house features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a giant foyer, multiple living and dining areas, a brand new kitchen and more.

Throughout the luxurious property, you can find tons of gorgeous detail. The home boasts hardwood floors, as well as custom tiles in all the bathrooms, eye-catching light fixtures, tall ceilings and a floating staircase. Even though the pair’s abode has an open-concept layout, the floor-to-ceiling fireplace makes the living area feel extra cozy.

In the kitchen, you can find enviable amenities like stainless steel designer appliances, a waterfall peninsula and a built-in wine bar. The kitchen is also fitted with a large table, wood-panel cabinets and marble countertops.

As if the home wasn’t incredible enough, Jenna and Val’s property has a lot more to offer as soon as you take a step outdoors. In the backyard, the couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — have the luxury of getting to relax in their very own pool. The patio area also features a pergola that covers a grill and dining spot.

Now that Jenna and Val are officially in their larger home, fans are hoping this means the couple are ready to start a family. While chatting with Us Weekly in September 2020, the brunette beauty revealed they’re “definitely” looking forward to having some little ones running around.

“I want kids. I want babies. Val wants babies very badly,” she gushed to the outlet. “That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen.”

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Jenna and Val’s Los Angeles property!