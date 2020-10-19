Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, have one epic relationship as lovers and colleagues on Dancing With the Stars. A timeline of the professional dancing duo’s romance dates back to when they first met on the set of the hit CBS reality competition in 2014.

At the time, Val was already a longtime dancer as he was cast on the ABC competition series during season 13 in 2011. As for Jenna, she joined DWTS as a troupe member in 2014 following a run on So You Think You Can Dance.

During their time on DWTS, Jenna and Val became good friends, but it would take about a year before they become romantically involved. Although their romance was off-and-on from 2015 to 2016, they solidified their status as a couple in summer 2017.

Once they became exclusive, it didn’t take long for the World Latin Dance Champion to fall “in love” with the gorgeous choreographer. “You know, I’m in a great place,” he told The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in August 2017. “I’m very grateful for that.”

Val even teased an engagement. “Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug?” he adorably continued. “Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?”

The handsome heartthrob and the brunette beauty married in April 2019, and they shared sweet tributes to each other on their one-year wedding anniversary. “I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2020.

Jenna also celebrated the special milestone by uploading a stunning snapshot of the two from their nuptials. “Crazy to think that exactly a year ago we were celebrating with all of our closest friends and family!” she penned. “Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you.”

Now that Jenna and Val are enjoying their lives as husband and wife, they’re looking forward to the day when they start a family.

“I want kids,” the mirrorball champion told Us Weekly in September 2020. “I want babies. Val wants babies very badly. We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen.”

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see a timeline of Jenna and Val’s relationship!