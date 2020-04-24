Loving wife Jenna Johnson gets easily mesmerized by husband Val Chmerkovskiy! The Dancing With the Stars beauty revealed she was all googly-eyed for her handsome hunk while playing around with fun photo filters on Instagram.

“Peta’s eyes [though],” Jenna, 26, captioned a video of sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd testing out the filter. As as soon as the blonde beauty’s face became fully visible in the camera, her brown eyes appeared bright yellow and blue, and three colorful butterflies showed up on her cheeks and forehead.

John Photography/Shutterstock

“Oh my God, give me those eyes,” Peta, 33, joked. “What is going on? What is that?” she said through laughs, to which Jenna replied, “You haven’t seen this filter?!”

While the two dancers marveled at their glowing beauty, Val, 34, couldn’t help but burst into the frame. “Ohhhhhhhh,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum gushed. The two-time World Latin Dance Champion looked super sexy as he gave a smoldering look while using the filter.

Val also had his new haircut on full display. The Ukrainian professional dancer revealed in the first episode of their new Instagram video series, “Untitled With Jenna & Val,” that he let his longtime lover buzz his head while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” Val wrote in the caption alongside the IGTV post on Tuesday, April 21. “Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while [we’re in] quarantine.”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Jenna kindly inquired before taking the hair clipper to his head. “Let’s get! Let’s do it,” Val confidently shouted.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

By the time Jenna was done cutting her man’s hair, she couldn’t help but gush over how good of a job she thought she did. “Babe, you look hot!” she exclaimed as Val ran his hands across his freshly-shaved buzzcut. “Wow, look at this — thanks for tuning in!”

Earlier in April, Jenna and Val celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The dancing duo shared the sweetest tributes to commemorate their special milestone.

“I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too,” the proud husband wrote on April 14, while Jenna echoed, “Although this isn’t how we were meant to spend our first anniversary, I’m incredibly grateful to spend it snuggled up next to you safe and sound. Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you and I LOVE being your wifey.”

We can’t get enough of these two!