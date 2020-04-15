TV personality Jenna Bush Hager is using the same lessons she learned from her mom, Laura Bush, to raise her two daughters — Margaret, 7, and Poppy, 4. The 38-year-old revealed she doesn’t compare her girls because that’s something Laura, 73, never did to her or her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, while growing up.

“My mother never once compared my sister, Barbara, and me, and I try hard not to compare my girls,” she explained in the May issue of Southern Living. “If they are sad, scared or confused, we let them feel those feelings and encourage them to talk about them with us.”

Jenna shares her children with husband Henry Hager. In August 2019, they expanded their family when the pair welcomed their son, Hal, into their lives. As a mom of three, Jenna tries her best to do what her mom did, which is raising her kids the only way she knows how.

“My mother led by example,” Jenna explained. “She has a grace about her. She’s unflappable, so even in the midst of trying times, she’s been the rock, the steady force that has kept our family calm in moments that were unspeakably turbulent.”

“Nobody was ever tense. Nobody was walking on eggshells,” she added. “What she always conveyed is that we have the power to create the kind of home we want our kids to remember.”

The Today cohost makes sure she gives her son the same amount of attention she gives her daughters. A few months after he was born, Jenna gushed about what life has been like raising a little baby boy. “We left the house!!!!” she joked in August 2019. “Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower. But life with Hal is so, so sweet.”

When Margaret and Poppy met Hal, they couldn’t take their eyes off of him. Jenna shared a sweet photo of them looking at their brother in hospital and captioned the post, “Our world [became] even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother.” Aww!

What a beautiful family.