Now that Jenna Bush Hager‘s baby boy, Henry Harold, is finally here, she can’t stop gushing about her new life as a mom of three!

“We left the house!!!!” the Today cohost joked via Instagram on Monday, August 12. “Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower. But life with Hal is so, so sweet.” In the beautiful snap, she and her husband, Henry Hager, are pictured surrounding their newborn child with their two daughters — Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 3.

“Cutest family 💙,” the official Instagram account for Today With Hoda & Jenna said in the comments. Katie Couric also gave the TV personality some love and shared two kissy face emoji’s next to the lovely snap.

On Friday, August 2, Jenna and Henry showed the world their little boy for the first time and, on the Today show, she revealed why she decided to name her son after a member of her family.

“I have a new baby boy,” the former first daughter gushed at the time. “We met our little boy on Friday morning, so maternity leave happened at the perfect time. His name is Henry Harold, named after Harold my grandpa and Henry, of course. We weren’t exactly sure about the name, but then his big sisters arrived and they called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

Even though most of Jenna’s family members were elated that she named her son after her grandfather, dad George W. Bush joked that he was a little upset she didn’t give him the honor.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” Jenna laughed about the whole ordeal on Today. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.”

Henry might not know it yet, but he was born into a really awesome family!