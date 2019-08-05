It’s only been a few days since she gave birth to her third child, but Jenna Bush Hager hilariously joked that her family is already arguing over the new addition. During a phone call with her Today cohosts on Monday, August 5, she revealed how her father, George W. Bush, is reacting to his first grandson’s birth.

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” the 37-year-old beauty — who welcomed baby son Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager with husband Henry Hager on Friday, August 5 — hilariously quipped. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.”

Following the birth, George took to social media to congratulate his daughter on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura Bush. “Laura and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family,” the 73-year-old former president gushed in his caption. “We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”

Considering this is Jenna’s first son and George’s first grandson, the Bush family couldn’t be happier about welcoming the little tot into the family. Around the time that she announced her pregnancy in late April, the Sisters First author — who is already the mama of Hal’s big sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4 — revealed that her parents were filled with joy about the male addition.

“My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George,” Jenna joked with People in early May, noting that she’s excited for him to share a bond with her baby boy. “We had two girls. That’s all he’s ever known,” she explained. “It’ll be nice for him to have a little fishing buddy as well.”

The beloved TV personality shared the exciting news that she and her hubby expanded their brood a few days after his initial birth. “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019, at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter.”

We are so excited to watch baby Hal grow up in such a loving family!