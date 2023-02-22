A passion for home decorating led Jenn Todryk to land her own HGTV show! Her series, No Demo Reno, is all about finding simple solutions and cost-effective ways to overhaul homes. It’s no surprise that the designer has earned an impressive net worth since rising to fame on the network. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is ‘No Demo Reno’ Host Jenn Todryk’s Net Worth?

Jenn has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple outlets. The home renovation expert was discovered by HGTV producers on Instagram after sharing photos of the gorgeous home she shares with her husband, Mike Todryk. Season 1 of the series began airing in March 2021 and has remained a favorite on the channel ever since.

When it comes to designing homes, Jenn makes sure that she transforms a space without any major demolition. The Texas native was so excited to get to work on properties all over the Lone Star State on her show.

“Seeing people’s reactions to their own home after the transformation was amazing,” she gushed to HGTV ahead of the season 1 premiere. “People are in total, happy disbelief. It’s the best feeling ever.”

How Else Does Jen Todryk Make Money?

She also runs a successful blog called The Rambling Redhead in which she shares advice on motherhood, home decorating, beauty and more. Several of her blog posts went viral prior to joining HGTV, with readers loving her wit and humor in each excerpt she’s written. The mom of three knows a thing or two about balancing her work life and motherhood and keeping a great attitude even on her busiest days.

Jenn shares her three kids, Von, Berkley and Vivienne, with Mike. Her family was by her side when she announced that No Demo Reno was renewed for a third season in November 2022.

“This is a BEAST of a show to make but as long as y’all are here watching, then I’ll keep working,” the TV personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thanks for being a part of this once-in-a-lifetime journey with me. I thank YOU! Thank you so much for being here.”

On top of finding fame on TV and with her blog, Jenn is also a published author. She released her book, Whine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair With Your Child’s Rotten Behavior, in 2017. The lifestyle guru also added businesswoman to her resume when she and Mike became the owners of Armor Coffee in Allen, Texas, in 2019.