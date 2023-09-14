HGTV star Jenn Todryk and her husband, Mike Todryk, make a great team! The pair have been married for more than a decade and share a beautiful family together.

Who Is Jenn Todryk’s Husband, Mike Todryk?

No Demo Reno viewers definitely recognize Mike from his many appearances on the show. The couple first met on August 6, 2010, and got married exactly one year later in Mexico. In a post on her Rambling Redhead blog, Jenn recalled memories from their wedding day.

“Our wedding was amazing! It was a week-long party in Mexico that included margaritas (duh), dirty monkeys (banana alcoholic smoothies) and extremely average all-inclusive Mexican food,” she reflected. “Great time! Best part — it only took one hour to plan my wedding upon arriving in Mexico. I HIGHLY recommend a destination wedding. So fun for you and your guests and stress-free!”

What Is Mike Todryk’s Job?

Mike worked in medical sales through the early 2000s. He and Jenn became business owners when they purchased a coffee shop in Allen, Texas, in March 2019. After rebranding and renovating the space, the Armor Coffee Co. founders were delighted with the response from the locals.

“Y’all, the pandemic happening just at our one year of business really forced us to ‘grow up fast’ if you will,” Jenn reflected on Instagram in March 2021. “But dang, if we can keep our doors open after that, we feel confident to take anything head on. We’ve also learned that having a business in your community comes with responsibility. Responsibility to love people, care for people and to serve where we can.”

How Many Kids Do Jenn and Mike Todryk Have?

Jenn and Mike, who are 12 years apart in age, are parents to three children: Von, Berkley and Vivienne. Though life can be a bit hectic while parenting, running their business and filming No Demo Reno, the lovebirds wouldn’t change a thing.

“My kids are loud but also hilarious, so I’m fine with the constant chaos,” Jenn wrote on her website.

Courtesy of Jenn Todryk/Instagram

The hard-working mom is so grateful to have a supportive hubby who has stuck by her side throughout her HGTV journey.

“Mike is honestly the best girl dad,” Jenn gushed in a February 2023 Instagram post. “Thankful for a husband who asks our girls ‘How did God make you?’ every night at bedtime with only one acceptable response — ‘From my head to my toes and everything in between, God made me exactly as I’m supposed to be.’”