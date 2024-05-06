Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at 2024 Met Gala: Outfit Photos

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban love to turn red carpet events into date night and the 2024 Met Gala was no different! The celebrity couple walked up the iconic steps hand-in-hand on the first Monday of May and had fun with their entrance.

Nicole wore an elegant white strapless gown that featured massive black feathers on the inline hem. The Big Little Lies actress described her look as a take on Sleeping Beauties as she chatted with Lala Anthony at the top of the steps. Keith, for his part, donned a simple black and white tuxedo.