As 2019 gets closer to wrapping up, many people are looking back at the last 10 years — and Jason Priestley knows the important advice he would have given himself after all he knows today.

The 50-year-old attended the KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One on Friday, December 6, and opened up about the last decade. “My daughter was born in 2007. And my son was born in 2009,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor exclusively told Closer Weekly. “So these last 10 years have really been — the advice I would have given myself 10 years ago would be just to slow down and to enjoy every moment.”

“These little people are doing growing up way too fast and I never want to never want to miss a moment with them,” he added. Jason shares two kids — daughter Ava, 12, and son Dashiell, 10 — with his wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley. The Private Eyes costar is also looking forward to the next 10 years — in fact, he has a goal in mind.

“For the next 10 years, I just want to make sure that I’m even more present than I’ve been these last few years,” the star explained.

Before the decade wrapped up, we were able to see Jason and his BH90210 costars reunite for a new batch of episodes. However, one person that was not there was Luke Perry, who passed away on March 4, 2019. Jason did pay tribute to his friend with a beautiful message a few days later.

“My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared … Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon. .. and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” he wrote via Instagram. “If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well. The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long. You burned oh, so brightly Luke. Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

We certainly wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the next 10 years.

