Hollywood’s biggest stars will be gathering for the 2024 Oscars in March, and Jamie Lee Curtis hopes to be there alongside them. The Halloween actress revealed that she has not yet received an invitation to present an award at the ceremony this year.

“Oscar people: Am I presenting?” Jamie, 65, asked while appearing on Today on Tuesday, January 16. “It’s usually a tradition that last year’s winner presents this year — well, they haven’t called yet.”

Jamie took home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year for her role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. Ariana DeBose, who won in the category in 2022 for her role in West Side Story, presented the award with CODA’s Troy Kotsur.

“Would you please call? I’d like to get a dress, and I would like to arrange things,” Jamie told the camera about her desire to present at the Oscars this year.

During her memorable Oscars acceptance speech, Jamie gave a shout-out to her family, her cast and crew and her late parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

“To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest, our daughters, Annie and Ruby, my sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar,” she told the audience at the ceremony in March 2023. “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together! And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories; I just won an Oscar.”

Unique Nicole/WireImage

For the big night, the Just One More Sleep author wore a nude-colored gown covered in gems and a corseted bodice. For the first time in 62 years, the Oscars had a champagne-colored carpet instead of a red carpet in 2023. Jamie made a hilarious joke about her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble on social media days ahead of the event.

“Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

Changing up the color of the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles saw some backlash from social media users. One X user compared the “terrible” carpet to a “corporate banquet at the airport Hilton.”

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” host Jimmy Kimmel joked ahead of the ceremony last year.