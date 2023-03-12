By her side! Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, made a rare outing while walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

Jamie Lee, 64, stunned in a sequined nude dress, while ​Christopher, 75, looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo.

The couple put on a united front by holding hands as they posed for photos. Meanwhile, Christopher let his wife take center stage as she smiled for the cameras on her own.

Jamie Lee is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She hit the Oscars red carpet just two weeks after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for the role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26.

While accepting her trophy at the SAG Awards, Jamie Lee gave Christopher a shoutout while listing the important actors in her life. After admitting that she is a “nepo baby,” the Knives Out actress noted that she “married an actor.”

“I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do,” she said. “I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast.”

Jamie Lee continued the speech by gushing about her career. “I love what we do with each other,” she told the audience. “It’s such a beautiful job and I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don’t get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think, ‘Is that ever gonna be possible for me?’”

In addition to Jamie Lee’s nomination, the film is up for 10 awards at the Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The pair tied the knot in December 1984. They adopted their eldest daughter, Annie Guest, in 1986, and their second child, daughter Ruby Guest, in 1993.

In February 2021, the Halloween actress revealed the secret to their successful marriage while speaking to Hello!

“Don’t leave. That’s really it – two words … because you will want to,” she said. “If you’re telling me anybody who’s married for a long time hasn’t thought ‘I hate them, I want out,’ of course they have! I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!”

