See Photos From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet: Pictures of Stars’ Best Looks From the Big Night

Your favorite celebrities are preparing to roll up to the 2023 Oscars in their finest looks! The ceremony on Sunday, March 12, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is sure to be full of incredible fashion moments as film’s biggest stars vie for the top honors of the night.

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood funnyman has taken on the role of Oscars host. He fronted the award show back in 2017 and 2018. The annual event went unhosted for three years before Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes split the duties at the Academy Awards in 2022.

Among the talented roster of nominees at this year’s ceremony are Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Jamie has marveled over being part of the cast of the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed adventure film. The blockbuster allowed her to express herself in new ways through her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdre, as she journeyed through several alternate universes.

The Halloween actress had one goal in mind while portraying the IRS inspector — to make her character look as “real” as possible on screen.

“In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are,” she reflected in a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything.”

Jamie is no stranger to creating buzz with her iconic portrayals, something she has been doing since the late ‘70s. The same is the case with her iconic red carpet looks that have been nothing short of memorable. As she accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the February ceremony, she dazzled in a bright red gown with a plunging neckline.

The fashion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards was only just a taste of what to expect at the Oscars. Other nominees for the big night include Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Steven Spielberg and more.

Angela has had quite a successful awards show season after reprising her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She’s been showcasing her impeccable sense of style on the awards show trail since the release of the Marvel film in November 2022. Her portrayal earned her second-ever Oscar nomination, her first being for Best Actress in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“I do recognize that it’s been quite a journey from then to now and what it takes to stay the course, to stay on the journey, to stay involved, in love with it,” she reflected in an interview with ABC just days ahead of the ceremony. “It’s the journey that you must enjoy.”

Check back here later tonight to see photos from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.