Best Celebrity Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Stars

Your favorite stars are bringing the heat to the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The event, hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday, February 5, is full of stylish gowns, sleek suits and celebrities sporting their flashy fashion looks for the big night.

The list of nominees is stacked with huge names like Adele, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, ​Brandi Carlile, ABBA, Coldplay and more. There’s no telling who will walk away with the top award of the night, Record of the Year. One thing that is certain each year is that celebrities will show up dressed to impress.

At last year’s ceremony, Carrie Underwood completely stole the show on the red carpet in an ombre Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with a jeweled bodice. Her husband, Mike Fisher, attended the ceremony with her in a black Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo. She pulled off an outfit change as she hit the stage to perform her hit “Ghost Story,” sporting a purple mini dress with a dramatic train.

Though the American Idol winner is not nominated this year, the country category is still stacked with heavy hitters. Best Country Album nominee Miranda Lambert always makes a splash on the red carpet in her stylish ensembles. She attended the event in 2021 in a plunging Genny gown that she paired with Sophia Webster platformed heels. Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, joined the songstress on the red carpet in a double-breasted tuxedo jacket.

This year, the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer is up for four awards after the release of her album Palomino. She was ecstatic to find out the news.

“I’ve always viewed a Grammy Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist,” she said in a November 2022 press release. “I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead and it blows me away to see where they’ve taken us.”

Other artists who received nominations in the country category include Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris. In the Best Rock Album category, The Black Keys, Ozzy Osbourne and Elvis Costello are just some of the top contenders. Ozzy was blown away by the four nominations that his Patient Number 9 album received.

“The whole thing shocked me,” the Black Sabbath frontman told Billboard in December 2022 of the honor. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’ll be floored.”

Scroll below to see red carpet photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards.