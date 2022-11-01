Mariah Carey’s Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Prove She Has Always Been Iconic! Best Fashion Moments

With the voice of an angel and show-stopping fashion looks, Mariah Carey is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The “We Belong Together” singer has landed on best dressed lists for decades with her sexy red carpet style.

Mariah released her debut studio album, Mariah Carey, in 1990. With catchy singles like “Vision of Love,” “There’s Got to Be a Way” and “Someday,” it was clear that the hitmaker’s career was about to take off. More than a dozen albums later, Mariah reflected on all of the timeless songs that helped her find tremendous amounts of success.

“Look, I’ve devoted my life to this career and writing songs,” she told Billboard in November 2019. “Obviously I have my own babies now. But these are my little song babies.”

The New York native became a mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Mariah was married to the TV host from 2008 to 2016. Prior to that, the “Emotions” singer was married to her first husband, Tommy Mottola, from 1993 to 1998.

In addition to parenthood, Mariah experienced other huge milestones, including being labeled the “Queen of Christmas.” Her 1994 single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has remained a fan favorite anthem of the holiday season since its release. When it comes to performing during Christmastime, the Grammy winner sure knows how to put on a show.

In December 2021, Mariah performed in an Apple TV holiday special in a breathtaking gold gown. She made a shocking confession about the outfit in an interview with Vogue that same month.

“I wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress. It’s one of my favorite gowns ever,” she said at the time. “It had a 60-pound train. There were several strong men holding it.”

She continued on to say that the stones on the dress were “gigantic” and she was happy that they “looked beautiful and shined.” While she fell in love with the look, the musician admitted that it “hurt like a mother to wear it.” Still, the show went off without a hitch.

Rocking glimmering gowns on stage has always been Mariah’s forte. The songwriter wore a see-through Rani Zakhem dress during her September 2022 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The gold gown was decked out in Swarovski crystals and fit for music royalty.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Mariah’s sexiest red carpet fashion moments.