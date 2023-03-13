So thankful. Jamie Lee Curtis is appreciative of her famous parents for helping her achieve the ultimate goal — winning an Oscar. The film icon shared sweet sentiments about her mom, Janet Leigh, and her dad, Tony Curtis, when she won the Best Supporting Actress honor at the March 12 ceremony for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Get to know her late parents.

Who Are Jamie Lee Curtis’ Parents?

Jamie was born to Tony and Janet in November 1958. The Halloween actress definitely inherited her parents’ talents. Tony had an acting career that spanned more than six decades, starring in films like The Defiant Ones, Some Like It Hot and Operation Petticoat.

Bob Dear/AP/Shutterstock

In addition to his film career, Tony’s relationships and marriages took front and center in his life. The Golden Globe winner was married to Janet from 1951 to 1962. In addition to their daughter Jamie, the Hollywood duo also welcomed their eldest daughter, Kelly Curtis, in 1956. Jamie was quick to thank her family in her Oscars acceptance speech.

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she reflected. “And I just won an Oscar.”

In the press room after the win, the New Girl alum continued to thank her family.

“I’m a product of them and I am a proud product of them, and they would be incredibly proud of me, of course,” she said.

Janet was also a film icon in her own right, making her acting debut in 1947’s The Romance of Rosy Ridge. She scored a life-changing contract with MGM soon after and starred in films like Little Women, Strictly Dishonorable, Angels in the Outfield, Two Tickets to Broadway and more. The beauty earned critical acclaim for her role in 1960’s Psycho, receiving nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

After Janet’s marriage to Tony came to an end, she wed Robert Brandt in 1962. The Starman actress died in 2004 at age 77 after battling vasculitis. Tony walked down the aisle five more times before his death in 2010 at age 85 from cardiac arrest. Jamie continues to keep her legacy alive, winning an Oscar in the same category her mother was nominated in decades ago.

“I never thought that would happen,” Jamie told People days before the March 2023 ceremony. “Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I’ve never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It’s a beautiful link. It’s a lineage link.”