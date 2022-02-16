Charlie’s Angels costars Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett only shared the screen for one season of the hit ABC crime drama, but their friendship went far beyond that. The pair grew closer together after Fawcett was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, three years before her death at the age of 62.

Jaclyn and Fawcett were cast together on Charlie’s Angels along with Kate Jackson in 1976. Fawcett left the show the following year after earning her first Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Jill Munroe. Jaclyn reflected on how much the series impacted each of their careers during a June 2019 interview with People.

“It changed our lives. We were sorta like rock stars. When we went to Hawaii for the season opener, we had guards around the clock,” the mom of two said. “We all went on to do our thing, but the power of Charlie’s Angels — it helped define who we were and where we went.”

Fawcett returned as a guest star during the third and fourth seasons of the series. She also snagged roles in 1978’s Somebody Killed Her Husband, 1979’s An Almost Perfect Affair and 1981’s Murder in Texas. In 1997 at the age of 50, the model appeared in a top-selling pictorial for Playboy. In 2002, she joined the CBS series The Guardian for a four-episode arc that earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Jaclyn, on the other hand, was the only member of the show’s original trio to star in all five seasons until it came to an end in 1981. The television star continued to snag roles in popular primetime series and films. She starred in two seasons of The District in the early 2000’s and hosted the reality competition series Shear Genius.

Fawcett received her devastating anal cancer diagnosis in 2006. Her good friend, Alana Stewart, documented the Harry O star’s cancer battle and treatment on camera, which later became part of the documentary Farrah’s Story. In the final years of her life, Fawcett spent time with those closest to her, longtime love Ryan O’Neal, their son Redmond O’Neal and her friends. The television icon died on June 25, 2009. Jaclyn was deeply devastated by her friend’s passing.

“She always thought that she would get well. I saw the best of Farrah at the end,” the Range of Angels actress told ABC News in July 2019. “I saw a person that just fought for life and fought to be here for her family, her loved ones.”

