Actress Jaclyn Smith shot to fame in 1976, playing Kelly Garrett in the ABC hit series Charlie’s Angels. The show ran until 1981, and the Golden Globe nominee continued to snag roles in several popular films and television shows. Throughout her successful career, Jaclyn found love and was married four times.

Prior to her breakout role in Charlie’s Angels, the Texas native starred in commercials for Breck Shampoo and Listerine. She had minor roles in Goodbye, Columbus, Bootleggers and The Partridge Family before the successful crime drama aired. At the beginning of her television career, Jaclyn was married to actor Roger Davis. Their marriage lasted from 1968 to 1975.

In 1976, Jaclyn met her second husband, Dennis Cole, when he guest-starred on Charlie’s Angels. The pair were married from 1978 to 1981. Following her second divorce, the Freefall actress married filmmaker Tony Richmond in 1981. They welcomed two children together during their marriage, son Gaston in 1982, and daughter Spencer Margaret in 1985. Becoming a mom and later a grandmother has been Jaclyn’s favorite role of all.

“The love that you have for your children, it’s like, ‘Oh my God. But this is even bigger — there are no words,” she told People in October 2017. “I was thrilled to become a grandma.”

Tony and Jaclyn divorced in 1989. The television icon found lasting love with her fourth husband, Brad Allen, whom she married in 1997. Jaclyn actually has her mom to thank for nudging the heart surgeon to talk to her in the first place after he operated on her father. Brad would walk Jaclyn out of the hospital when she came to visit.

“My mom didn’t want me walking down to the parking garage alone so he would walk me down,” she told Closer in 2014. “Who would’ve dreamed it could have happened? He’s kind and I saw a purity of heart.”

In 2017, the lovebirds went on a vacation around Europe, just some of the sweet memories from their “wonderful relationship.” In a November 2018 interview with Closer, Jaclyn reflected on the couple’s 21 years of marriage.

“Going the distance is great because you build a history together and memories,” she gushed. “We have similar values and upbringing. I want this one to be forever.”

Keep scrolling to find out more about Jaclyn’s marriage history.