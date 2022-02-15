Family means everything to Charlie’s Angels actress Jaclyn Smith. The television star welcomed two children with her third ex-husband, Tony Richmond, son Gaston Richmond and daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond.

Before her rise to stardom on Charlie’s Angels, Jaclyn was married to Roger Davis from 1968 to 1975. She was with her second husband, Dennis Cole, from 1978 to 1981. Jaclyn and Tony got married in 1981, just a few years after she shot to fame the ABC crime drama. They welcomed their first child together, Gaston, in 1982. Spencer Margaret was born in 1985. The pair divorced in 1989 after eight years of marriage. Jaclyn later went on to marry her fourth husband, Brad Allen, in 1997. The Shear Genius host has always prioritized her family above anything else.

“When you have your own children, you’re doing the nitty-gritty and you’re doing the homework and you want to do it all just right,” she said in a September 2008 interview with Women’s Day. “But you get to a place in life where you realize that these moments are treasures, and that’s what it’s all about.”

In addition to being a doting mom of two, Jaclyn is also a loving grandmother. Spencer welcomed a daughter, Bea, with her husband, Fran Kranz, in 2016. Gaston became a father to Olivia Rose in 2019. The Golden Globe nominee was already looking forward to watching episodes of Charlie’s Angels with her two young granddaughters in an August 2019 interview with People.

“My kids never really watched it that much,” she said. “In fact, if they saw me on film, they’d go, ‘Oh, there’s Jaclyn Smith.’ They wouldn’t say, ‘There’s Mom.’ I bet I’ll have fun watching it with Bea and Olivia. That might be fun to say, ‘Hey, here’s your Mimi a long time ago.’ I’d like them to see how things change, and I think it’s important for them to see their history, to see where they came from.”

Jaclyn has led a successful entertainment career, ventured into the home design space and started her own clothing line. The multitalented actress always keeps her schedule free when it comes to spending time with her kids and grandkids, who have taught her some of the biggest life lessons.

