‘Charlie’s Angels’ Beauty Jaclyn Smith Has Undergone a Stunning Transformation! Photos of the Actress Then and Now

Charlie’s Angels actress Jaclyn Smith is a timeless beauty! Since her rise to fame in the 1976 ABC crime drama, the Texas native has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with on and offscreen. She has undergone an incredible transformation after more than four decades in the spotlight.

After graduating high school, Jaclyn moved to New York to pursue a career as a dancer. Once there, she realized that she also had a passion for acting and being in front of the camera.

“While I started in dance, I was pulled into acting in commercials and miniseries and just loved it,” the Golden Globe nominee said in September 2017 interview. “As I began to take on more roles and explore new and exciting characters, the more I knew this was what I wanted and am grateful for a wonderful career on the big and small screens.”

Jaclyn got her big break playing Kelly Garrett in all five seasons of Charlie’s Angels. Along the way, she became close friends with late costar Farrah Fawcett. The pair had a tight bond up until Fawcett’s death in 2009 from anal cancer. The District actress remembers her friend 10 years after her death in an interview with Closer.

“Oh, I miss the friendship,” she said. “The girlfriend’s laughing, talking about our history, our family. She loved her parents. I loved mine. We were family girls.”

In addition to making true friendships with her costars, Jaclyn found love and was married four times. Her first marriage to actor Roger Davis lasted from 1968 to 1975. She wed Charlie’s Angels guest star Dennis Cole in 1978. They divorced in 1981, the same year Jaclyn married her third husband, Tony Richmond. With Tony, the brunette beauty welcomed son Gaston Richmond in 1982 and daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond in 1985.

Jaclyn found lasting love with her fourth husband, Brad Allen, who she married in 1997. The Shear Genius host and the heart surgeon enjoy spending time with their two granddaughters and each other in their beautiful California home.

“Even when it’s just me, my husband, Brad, and the dogs, my house feels full. I’m surrounded by things that have meaning for me,” Jaclyn told Guideposts in March 2009. “The books remind me of the people who gave them to me, the antiques recall trips to flea markets I’ve taken with friends, counters and tabletops are filled with photos of our family over the years: my wedding to Brad, the children’s baptisms, their graduations, their birthdays, Christmases.”

Keep scrolling to see Jaclyn’s transformation through photos then and now.

