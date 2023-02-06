Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve sure knows how to charm viewers! The handsome news anchor has become a favorite on the morning talk show due to his infectious personality and positivity. Keep scrolling for details on whether he is married or in a relationship.

Is Will Reeve Married?

Will, son of late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and late Oz actress Dana Reeve, grew up in the spotlight. The Massachusetts native, born in 1992, was just 3 years old when his father was left paralyzed from the neck down after falling off a horse in 1995.

Following his father’s death at age 52 in 2004 and his mother’s death at age 44 from lung cancer in 2006, Will has continued his advocacy for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. The organization’s goal is to advance research and treatment for patients and families who are affected by paralysis.

Will has a few acting credits to his name, including a 2004 appearance in The Brooke Ellison Story. The activist got the opportunity of a lifetime in 2015 when ESPN offered him a position hosting SportsCenter, a job he knew would make his parents proud.

“I know that I have to hold up my end of the bargain too to make sure that I work hard and live up to the standards they so beautifully and gracefully set,” the reporter told People in January 2015. “It’s my privilege to get the chance to do this hard, fun work for it.”

Will shares a lot about his upbringing and family on TV but when it comes to his love life, he’s a bit more private. The In the Gloaming actor is not currently married and does not have any children.

Who Is Will Reeve Dating?

Will’s Instagram is full of photos snapped while hanging out with his half-siblings, Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens, and celebrities he has interviewed. Over the years, the ABC News personality shared a few rare photos with his girlfriend, Lexi Henkel. The Yale University graduate works as an investor at Maverick Ventures. She previously worked at Morgan Stanley and TMRW Life Sciences.

Despite referring to Lexi as the “love of my life” in February 2020, Will has not posted a photo with her on Instagram since March 2020 after they attended a wedding together. Since then, the pair have not divulged any details on the status of their relationship.