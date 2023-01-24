In 2013, Ginger Zee’s life changed dramatically in more ways than one. She became the chief meteorologist on Good Morning America and got engaged to Ben Aaron that year. Keep scrolling for details on whether the pair are still together.

How Did Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron Meet?

Ginger and Ben were introduced through mutual friends at a charity event in 2012. He walked her home that night and she decided she just wanted to be friends. The Pickler & Ben host was persistent and still asked the ABC weather anchor out on a date. They ended up hitting it off and falling in love while living in New York City. A year later, they got engaged and began planning their dream wedding soon after.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When Did Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron Get Married?

In June 2014, Ginger and Ben got married in an intimate ceremony in front of 55 of their closest friends and family members. The Michigan nuptials were everything the couple could have ever dreamed of.

“Ben is my partner for life,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed to People at the time. “I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life.”

Are Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron Still Together?

After tying the knot, the pair have continued to thrive in their careers but still prioritize spending time with one another. It comes as no surprise that lovebirds Ginger and Ben are still together. The Word News Tonight anchor and the media personality celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary in June 2022.

“When we were dating, people used to always say, ‘I love the way he looks at you. He is truly in love,’” Ginger reflected in a sweet Instagram tribute. “As we grow together, I find myself looking at him with more and more admiration, adoration and pure love with every day that passes. Happy eighth anniversary.”

Do They Have Any Children?

The happy couple experienced the bliss of becoming parents for the first time in December 2015 when they welcomed their eldest son, Adrian. They were elated to announce the arrival of their second child, son Miles, in February 2018. The Zee/Aaron family expanded once again in March 2020 when they decided to adopt an adorable dog named Brando amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had been wanting to adopt a dog and with everyone home, this was the perfect time,” the mom of two shared on Instagram. “He’s 8 months old and we have @animalleague to thank for helping us give Brando a forever home.”