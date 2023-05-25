Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve strives to make his late parents proud. The ABC News personality is the son of Superman actor Christopher Reeve and Oz actress Dana Reeve. Scroll to learn more about his mom and dad and how he keeps their legacy alive.

Who Was Will Reeve’s Dad, Christopher Reeve?

Will was born to Christopher and Dana in 1992. The Smallville alum was also a father to kids Matthew and Alexandra, whom he welcomed during his former relationship with Gae Exton.

In 1995, Christopher was involved in a horseback riding accident that left him completely paralyzed from the neck down and wheelchair-bound. Will was just a toddler at the time of the tragedy.

After sustaining life-altering injuries, the Street Smart actor founded the Christopher Reeve Foundation to support research and treatment for spinal cord injuries. Despite facing health challenges after the accident, Will revealed that his father was dedicated to making memories together.

“He taught me how to ride a bike, just by telling me,” the journalist told Closer in September 2018. “He couldn’t physically help me ride a bike because he was in a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop him and me from having one of the quintessential father-son experiences. He told me to put my trust in him. I did, and I succeeded.”

Christopher died on October 10, 2004, at age 52 from heart failure brought on by complications of an infection.

Who Was Will Reeve’s Mom, Dana Reeve?

Dana was an actress and singer with credits in Law & Order, Feds, Oz and more. Shortly after her husband’s death, she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Now, more than ever, I feel Chris with me as I face this challenge,” she said in a statement in August 2005. “As always, I look to him as the ultimate example of defying the odds with strength, courage and hope in the face of life’s adversities.”

Dana died on March 6, 2006, at age 44. After her death, the Christopher Reeve Foundation was renamed the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. While he continues to advocate for his parents’ charity to help change the lives of those impacted by paralysis, Will feels the presence of his mom and dad around him.

“I feel it every day,” he told Closer in November 2019. “Anyone who’s lost someone you love; you’ll get a reminder in ways big and small every day. I get a reminder in the way I live my life, by continuing to be my own person and have those moments when I say to myself, ‘Oh, that’s something my dad would have done.’”