Tanya Tucker’s catchy songs have helped her cement herself as one of country music’s most respected stars. In her personal life, the singer’s romantic relationships have been a been a bit rocky, but that hasn’t kept her down.

Is Tanya Tucker Married?

Tanya is not currently married. The songwriter has never been married but has come close to walking down the aisle before. Tanya dated country singer Glen Campbell in her early 20s. After collaborating on music together throughout the ‘80s, the former couple were briefly engaged in 1981. They later split.

Campbell died in August 2017 at age 81 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Tanya paid tribute to her late ex with the release of her single “Forever Loving You.”

“I’m just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It’s been so hard these past several years knowing what he’s been going through,” she said in a statement after his death. “My heart just breaks. Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs, and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that.”

She continued, “Forgiveness is a wonderful thing,” adding, “It’s why I’m releasing ‘Forever Loving You’ in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love. I’ll forever love you, Glen.”

Years after her breakup from Campbell, Tanya moved on with Ben Reed in the ’90s. She welcomed two children with the actor, Presley Tanita Tucker and Beau Grayson Tucker.

Their relationship ran its course, and the Grammy winner began dating Jerry Laseter. She gave birth to their first child together, daughter Layla LaCosta Laseter, during their romance. Tanya and Jerry got engaged in 1997 but ended up calling off their wedding days before the ceremony in 1999.

In the past, Tanya was also linked to Merle Haggard, Don Johnson and Andy Gibb. The “Bring My Flowers Now” singer was also once reportedly engaged to a cowboy early on in her career, per People, but further details about their relationship have been kept rather private.

Who Is Tanya Tucker’s Boyfriend?

In January 2020, Tanya revealed that she was dating Craig Dillingham. The pair had been friends for more than five decades after meeting at a radio station in Fort Worth, Texas, when they were 13 years old.

“Craig’s always loved me, always,” she told People of their romance. “I mean, he’s never not loved me.”

Just because she didn’t make it down the aisle in her past relationships doesn’t mean Tanya is closed off to the idea of marriage.

“I have nothing against marriage,” she said. “It’s the opposite. I think it’s very sacred, and I don’t want to do it but one time.”

As for the kind of proposal she is hoping for in the future, Tanya is pretty traditional.

“I want the whole thing,” the musician revealed. “On the knee.”