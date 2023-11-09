Tanya Tucker’s hit “Delta Dawn” cemented her as a country music superstar in the ‘70s, but that’s not the only incredible achievement in her life! The songwriter is a mom to three kids who always make her proud.

Who Are Tanya Tucker’s Kids?

Tanya welcomed her first child, Presley Tanita Tucker, in 1989 with ex Ben Reed. Their second child, Beau Grayson Tucker, was born in 1991. In 1999, Tanya welcomed her youngest daughter, Layla LaCosta Laseter, with musician Jerry Laseter.

Like their mom, Presley, Beau and Layla are all musicians who learned from the best. In April 2023, the blended family celebrated Tanya’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I just can’t find the words to describe how proud I am of my mama,” Layla wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve cried most of my tears this morning. It’s been a long, long road with many ups and downs — a few twists and turns — but by God, ‘country music’ has finally given her the recognition that she so deserves. Fifty years of singing her ass off and heart out to folks of all ages across the entire world … being labeled an ‘outlaw’ simply for doing what she wanted, how she wanted.”

The songstress continued, “The hardest working, most misunderstood badass in this entire universe,” adding, “She walked so other female artists after her could run like hell, and boy are these gals running!!!”

For Tanya, motherhood has been nothing short of blissful on top of her tremendous career.

“Best things I ever did!!! My three youngins, Presley Tanita, Beau Grayson and Layla LaCosta. So grateful and proud to be their Momma,” she captioned a family photo on Facebook in May 2020. “I’m also thankful for the world’s most incredible parents, Beau and Juanita. I miss them every day, and trying to be half as good as they were at loving and teaching me and always amazed at the sacrifices they made for me. Without my dad’s vision and my mother’s enduring support, I hate to think about where I’d be today!”

Has Tanya Tucker Ever Been Married?

Tanya has never been married but has been engaged before. The Texas native was briefly engaged to Glen Campbell in 1981 and later to Jerry, the father of her third child, in 1997. The former couple were set to marry in 1999 but called off their wedding just days before.

In early 2020, Tanya revealed she was dating singer-songwriter Craig Dillingham. They had first met five decades earlier at a radio station in Texas.

“I love being around him,” she told People in January 2020. “And we love doing things together. He adores me, but he also [doesn’t] let me slide. I really want him in my life.”

Tanya has also kept a positive outlook on the potential of getting married over the years.

“I have nothing against marriage,” the Grammy winner explained. “It’s the opposite. I think it’s very sacred, and I don’t want to do it but one time.”