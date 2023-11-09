Tanya Tucker’s Weight Loss: See Before and After Photos

Tanya Tucker Lost 40 Pounds After Changing Her Diet! See Before and After Photos of Her Weight Loss

Tanya Tucker is not shy about sharing details about her weight loss journey. The country singer lost more than 40 pounds after making a huge change to her diet.

“One of the things I’ve learned the past few years is that I’m gluten intolerant,” Tanya told First for Women in October 2018. “I stopped eating any gluten, and I lost 40 pounds. I can’t have flour, but I can have all kinds of Mexican food, which I really love — chips and salsa, guacamole and queso dip. And now they have gluten-free flour. I’ll make banana pudding with gluten-free flour that’s really good.”

Scroll below to see photos of her weight loss transformation.