For more than a decade, Love It or List It has been one of HGTV’s most popular series. Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin charmed viewers with their banter and camaraderie, proving that they were a dynamic team. Hilary announced her departure from the series in late 2023, leaving many questioning whether or not the show will be canceled.

Is ‘Love It or List It’ Getting Canceled?

Hilary revealed she was leaving Love It or List it to start a new era of her life, tackling solo projects and expanding her real estate portfolio.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People in December 2023. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

When asked if the show would continue for season 20 without her, Hilary was unsure but said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if they nabbed a new cohost.

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” she said of her Love It or List It colleagues. “And I would probably tune in and watch it.”

HGTV has not officially announced a new season of Love It or List It, nor have they announced that the show has been canceled. For now, longtime fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin Still Friends?

One thing that is for certain is that the friendship between Hilary and David is everlasting.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years,” Hilary said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever.”

David echoed the same sentiment about his costar amid news of her exit.

“Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride,” he said in a statement. “I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady. Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

George Pimentel/Getty Images

What Is Hilary Farr Doing Now?

So far, Hilary is hoping for season 3 of her solo series, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, in the near future. Hilary also recently purchased a new home in North Carolina that she has enjoyed renovating. In addition to that, the British-Canadian TV star bought a plot of land in Italy that she hopes to build a tiny house on.

“I’m now very aware of really wanting to take joy out of every day, and that’s one of the reasons that it was time to leave Love It or List It, because it was becoming too easy … I was in a rut,” she explained. “It’s been so many years. You want to feel that every day is something different and special and grasp for those challenges. That’s really what I think drives me, anyway.”