Longtime fans of Love It or List It were devastated to learn that Hilary Farr is leaving the franchise. The designer starred in 19 seasons of the home improvement series with cohost David Visentin and did not take the decision lightly.

Why Is Hilary Farr Leaving ‘Love It or List It’?

Hilary is looking forward to beginning a new chapter of her life and is ready to tackle more home improvement projects and business ventures. Still, leaving Love It or List It after more than a decade was not an easy choice.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People in December 2023. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

Hilary’s decades-long experience as a designer made her projects on Love It or List It flourish, helping families find their dream homes on TV for more than a decade.

“I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way,” she reflected. “I told everyone I’m done.”

Breaking the news to her cast and crew was very difficult, but ultimately, Hillary believes it was the right move.

“I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn’t,” the doting mom of one and grandmother of three shared of her shocking departure, adding, “It’s just time.”

Hilary learned many important lessons from her time on the series and is thankful to have met so many inspiring people along the way.

“I’m now very aware of really wanting to take joy out of every day, and that’s one of the reasons that it was time to leave Love It or List It, because it was becoming too easy … I was in a rut,” the home renovator confessed. “It’s been so many years. You want to feel that every day is something different and special and grasp for those challenges. That’s really what I think drives me, anyway.”

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Is Hilary Farr Ending ‘Tough Love With Hilary Farr’?

The former actress also stars in her own series, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, which began airing season 1 in late 2021 on HGTV. In September 2023, longtime fans of the British-Canadian TV personality were elated when season 2 premiered on the network.

Season 3 of Tough Love has not officially been announced by HGTV. Hilary teased that she would be open to doing another season of her solo series.

“We’ll see what happens there,” she said of the potential for season 3. “I’m not at all stepping away.”

The interior design expert also revealed that she has “a few other things in the pipeline,” including planning to build a small house in Italy.