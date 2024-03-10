Julianne Hough is one of Hollywood’s most talented stars! The Dancing With the Stars cohost has always been very open about her relationship status since rising to fame.

Is Julianne Hough Married?

Julianne is not currently married. The professional dancer was married and divorced once in the past.

Who Is Julianne Hough’s Ex-Husband?

Julianne was married to Brooks Laich from 2017 to 2020. The pair announced their split in May 2020.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Amid their divorce, Julianne posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story seemingly referencing the difficult period in her life.

“When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver,” she wrote in July 2020.

Their divorce was finalized in June 2022. Julianne has since spoken out about being a single woman in Hollywood.

“I’m ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a ‘hot girl summer.’ I don’t know,” she told Page Six in June 2023.

It wasn’t the first time she made a remark about looking for love again.

“My heart is open,” she said during an April 2022 interview with People. “I’m leading with love but not necessarily searching for anything. I’m focusing on the things that make me happy. I’m focusing on going to the flower shop and buying beautiful flowers to make my house feel great. And I’m focused on being the best version of myself. I’m excited to be in this state of openness.”

Inside Julianne Hough’s Relationship History

Aside from her marriage to Brooks, Julianne has been in several other high-profile romances, including relationships with Chuck Wicks and Dane Cook. From 2010 to 2013, the actress dated Ryan Seacrest. Though their romantic relationship did not work out, Ryan revealed that the pair are still friends.

“She feels the same way I do. There’s nothing uncomfortable about it, because we’ve remained friends for years and still are,” he once shared.