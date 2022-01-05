Former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge Julianne Hough has plenty of space to dance in her stunning Hollywood Hills home. The Footloose actress once shared the home with her ex Brooks Laich, whom she filed for divorce from in November 2020. Julianne has converted the space into her own personal oasis, where she films videos for her KINRGY brand and invites her closest A-list friends over.

“My life is instant. I’m always on the go, and I travel a lot,” the Utah native shared in a December 2016 interview with Better Homes & Gardens. “So to balance it all, I’ve created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self.”

Julianne worked with designer Jake Arnold to create a gorgeous space to lay down her roots. The entire bottom floor of the house is decked out in earth tones and raw wood textiles. The kitchen area has been the background of many of Julianne’s virtual appearances and gorgeous Instagram selfies. Her custom kitchen cabinets are the perfect shade of blue and add a pop of color to the space.

One of the Safe Haven star’s favorite features of the house is the gorgeous back patio. Julianne danced around her backyard during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong in May 2020. For days when she just wants to relax, Julianne sits outside and takes in the beautiful view. “I think differently when I’m looking at nature,” she said. “A clarity comes when I sit there and breathe in the light and the colors.”

It comes as no surprise that Julianne’s home is beautifully decorated. The former America’s Got Talent judge shared that she enjoys going furniture shopping more than shopping for clothes. She’s always switching up the decor around her exposed brick fireplace or adding fun design accents like a colorful vase around the house.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Julianne and Brooks were quarantining separately. The singer-songwriter remained at their California home, while Brooks took some time apart in Idaho where the couple got married in 2017. Julianne used the time at home to focus on herself.

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business, it’s a lot,” she told USA Today. “So, to be able to be home and stop and pause and just reflect and go inward and connect back to myself has been glorious.”

Scroll to take a tour of Julianne’s perfect California home.