The cast of Fixer to Fabulous never fails to impress the audience with their dynamic design skills. Dave and Jenny Marrs enlisted the help of Joe Looney over the seasons to assist them in their home renovations. In December 2023, a shocking announcement was made about his fate on the show.

How Did Joe Looney Start Working With Dave and Jenny Marrs?

Before joining the cast of Fixer to Fabulous with his son, Chase Looney, Joe was a firefighter. He also had years of experience under his belt as a carpenter, making him the perfect candidate to join Dave and Jenny on their HGTV journey.

“Me and [Joe] have been a duo since I was about 14,” Chase told San Antonio Magazine in September 2022. “I started working for him around then. When the show came around, Dave told me, ‘I won’t do it without you, Chase.’ I said, ‘That’s fine — I won’t do it without my dad.’ So, basically, from the beginning, my dad was a big part.”

Fans loved seeing the father-son duo work alongside each other on impressive demos and share sweet moments together in front of the camera.

In a December 2021 Fixer to Fabulous holiday special, Dave and Jenny renovated Bella Vista Animal Shelter in Bella Vista, Arkansas. During the episode, Joe adopted one of the shelter’s dogs, which he named Spirit, in a heartfelt segment. “I can’t believe it,” Jenny said after watching Joe adopt the pup. “I’m so happy.”

During a January 2023 episode of the series, it was revealed that Joe was “dealing with a sore back” but had been cleared by doctors to come back to work. He didn’t let the injury slow him down, as Fixer to Fabulous viewers saw him rip a door from its hinges during demo in a span of only a few minutes. “Joe is the little engine that could,” Dave declared.

HGTV

Is Joe Looney Still on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

It looks like Joe has decided to hang up his construction hat and work boots. In an Instagram post shared on December 2, 2023, Jenny revealed that Joe decided to retire from the construction business.

“I can’t imagine doing this without him by our side, but I’m grateful for the many years (so many pre-TV) with this amazing human,” she reflected on their time together in her caption. “He deserves a little rest, and we all sent him off to retirement with a whole lot of love (and requests to just pop by anytime he’d like).”

Her caption definitely hints that viewers can expect to see Joe pop up in cameos on Fixer to Fabulous here and there in a more limited role. The news came after Chase left the show to focus on his career as a firefighter.

“Miss you, brother!” Dave wrote underneath a post on Chase’s Instagram in January 2023. “So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!”