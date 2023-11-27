Fixer to Fabulous has become an HGTV sensation, with stars Dave and Jenny Marrs continuously wowing viewers with their impressive renovations. The show’s location is absolutely breathtaking, with peaceful stretches of farmland, historic estates and plenty of families deserving of their dream home makeovers.

Where Is ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Filmed?

Fixer to Fabulous is filmed in Bentonville, Arkansas. The fast-growing city is rich in history and is also the birthplace of the retailer Walmart. The series focuses predominantly on restoring homes in Northwest Arkansas, but there have been some instances where Dave and Jenny have traveled out of town to complete a project.

In April 2023, the couple appeared alongside Erin and Ben Napier to cohost season 2 of Home Town Takeover in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Though Dave and Jenny loved working on the series with their friends, it was difficult for them to be away from their five kids, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke.

“We had to leave our kids for eight weeks,” the doting mom told Closer in February 2023. “It was really, really, really challenging and hard. It was also very fulfilling. And we saw people’s lives being changed, and we got to be a small part of that. It was really lovely and a really unique experience for us that we really enjoyed.”

Dave and Jenny also got the opportunity to renovate a home in Italy in the spinoff series Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

“We’re renovating a home for some friends of ours that live somewhere else,” she teased at the time. “Our family and their family are very close, and we’ve known them for many, many, many years and it’s going to be a really fun, creatively challenging experience.”

Where Do Dave and Jenny Marrs Live?

Dave is originally from Kiowa, Colorado, and Jenny grew up in Orlando, Florida. But they’ve called Bentonville their home since they moved there in 2004. They’ve lived in five different houses in the town over the years, but their current farmhouse is one of a kind.

The home was built in 1903 and was initially located on the other side of town before Dave and Jenny decided to have it moved.

“Our farmhouse was originally located in our town’s historic area, near our picturesque downtown square,” Jenny wrote in her book, House + Love = Home. “When Dave learned it was set to be demolished, he came up with a plan to save it. He hired a house-moving company and we prepared to physically pick up the house and move it across town to a little plot of land. Eventually, the house would be settled on a hill overlooking a pond, with pastures and farms as far as the eye can see.”

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

The home renovators also spend a lot of time with Jenny’s family members who live close by.

“My parents recently made the move from Florida to our little northwest corner of Arkansas, and my older sister, Angie, and her family also live in town,” the mom of five penned. “To have my family close by has been the sweetest, most unexpected gift.”