After playing bombshell characters in a number of films and television shows, Jennifer Coolidge has earned the adoration of fans all over the world! As for her love life, The White Lotus actress has given rare insight into her relationships while experiencing a career resurgence. Keep scrolling to get details on Jennifer’s current relationship status and marriage history.

Is Jennifer Coolidge Married?

Jennifer has played a number of memorable roles from Jeanine Stifler in 1999’s American Pie to Paulette Bonafonté in 2001’s Legally Blonde. Her flirty characters have had a slew of love interests and steamy romances on screen. In fact, the Emmy winner revealed that her role as Stifler’s mom in American Pie impacted her dating life in the years that followed.

“I did date younger men after that movie,” Jennifer explained during a September 2013 interview with The Guardian. “I really dated younger men for the next 10, 15 years. I’ve been dating someone now for, let’s see, about a year and a half, and, you know, he’s a very smart, funny guy. And handsome. He’s sort of the whole package.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

While she didn’t reveal the name of the man she was dating at the time of the interview, it was rumored that the actress once had a brief romance with Chris Kattan in the early 2000s. In his 2019 memoir, Baby Don’t Hurt Me, the Saturday Night Live cast member wrote, ​​“Jennifer Coolidge was a tall, messy, sexy, tough, charmingly crass Boston native bombshell.”

Despite their chemistry, their romance seemed to fizzle out pretty quickly. The 2 Broke Girls alum was also previously linked to Not Another Teen Movie star Banks McClintock. He was referred to as her “live-in boyfriend and writing partner” during an October 2004 interview she did with The New York Times. Jennifer has never been married and does not have any children.

Who Is Jennifer Coolidge Dating?

In recent years, Jennifer was rumored to be dating a man named Tom Mahoney, however, there was no evidence of their relationship on social media or in the public eye. Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross is actually married to a man by the same name and they share two children together, Savannah and Eden. While it appears that Jennifer is currently single, she did make an unforgettable comment about shooting her shot at her crush during the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Well, I was very excited about somebody — I can’t say their name — but I found out today he’s dead,” she said while talking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer had an epic response when asked about her dating life. During a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Watcher star revealed she once dated two men at the same time.

“Quite a few years back, I did come to Kauai. When you come and you’re on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want,” she explained. “I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both. And so, I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys — for two weeks.”