A Night at the Roxbury star Chris Kattan rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1996. The Hollywood funnyman also snagged a recurring role in ABC’s The Middle and a spot on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2022. He has had several high-profile relationships throughout his time in the spotlight but was only married once to Sunshine Deia Tutt.

Chris is known for his humor and ability to deliver hilarious sketches, as he did on SNL for nearly a decade. In 2005, he met Sunshine at a birthday party, and the pair began dating shortly after. Prior to dating the interior designer, the comedian was linked to actress Jennifer Coolidge and SNL alum Maya Rudolph. Sunshine has a few television credits of her own, including 2001’s Monkeybone and 2007’s Sunset Tan.

Michael Germana/Shutterstock

The Dancing with the Stars alum popped the question to the blonde beauty on Christmas Eve in 2006. Chris initially had big plans for the proposal that took place at Sunshine’s grandparents’ house in Gainesville, Texas.

“Originally I was going to do something very special,” he told People in January 2007 about their engagement. “I tried to get Bono of U2 to serenade her. That didn’t happen. Then I asked Justin Timberlake. No answer. After hundreds of phone calls and text messages, I finally ended up asking one of the members of the Hanson group. He didn’t want to get involved.”

Though his plans for a grand proposal fell through, Chris was still able to pull off a big surprise for his bride. He wrapped up the ring box in different packaging, so nobody would suspect that it was an engagement ring.

The couple were married in Yosemite Valley, California, in June 2008. Chris’ famous friends, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Brooke Shields and Charlie Sheen attended the eco-friendly nuptials, where guests were given environmentally friendly gift bags and threw biodegradable heart-shaped rice at the end of the ceremony. Sunshine’s family was also in attendance.

After only two months of marriage, the pair called it quits. Their divorce was finalized in February 2009. Since their split, the model has focused on her company, Sublime Interior Designs, and posts insights about home renovation projects on Instagram. She appeared in an episode of Bravo’s Best Room Wins in 2019, hosted by Genevieve Gorder.