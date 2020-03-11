Aww! After being married for 23 years, Hugh Jackman says he’s still smitten with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The Logan actor reveals he keeps the spark alive by learning new things from his 64-year-old spouse.

“We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time,” Hugh, 51, explains. “I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

The two got married in 1996 and they share kids Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14. In a January interview with Us Weekly, Deborra-Lee revealed what she loves the most about her hubby. “He makes me laugh. He’s hilarious,” the Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole star gushed. “Not as funny as me, but he’s good. I give him all his best material!”

Plus, there isn’t a day that goes by that Hugh doesn’t feel lucky to be married to his wife. When he was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Hugh gave Deborra-Lee a sweet shout-out.

“You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I felt that I deserved,” The Greatest Showman actor said. “You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.”

In April, the two lovebirds will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary, and if it’s anything like what the “A Million Dreams” singer did in 2019, then you can expect to see him pay tribute to Deborra-Lee on Instagram. “Happy anniversary #mydebs #23,” Hugh gushed in April 2019 next to a funny photo of him and Debs.”

Now that’s love!