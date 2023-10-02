In the days and weeks leading up to the announcement of his divorce, Hugh Jackman’s Instagram feed featured selfies of him backpacking, a pic of the actor with his sister and mouthwatering images of his “cheat day” meal at Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger — which included onion rings and mac and cheese. But the last pic the Wolverine star, 54, shared of wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, was way back on May 1.

Those closest to the couple say that a lack of common connections is at the heart of Hugh and Deb’s decision to end their 27-year marriage, which they revealed on September 15. “There’s no big drama. It’s really just a case of them growing apart,” insists an insider. “The spark went out a long time ago, and the last couple of years they’ve just been going through the motions. ”

The statement Hugh and Deb released about their split hints at that sentiment. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they declared. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Hugh has spoken about how he was immediately smitten when he met Deb in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli. The pair tied the knot less than a year later. Together they would go on to raise two adopted children — Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — and the timing of their breakup seemingly has a lot to do with the fact that both kids are now adults. “As hard as this will be for the kids,” notes a source, “it isn’t as life-altering as it would have been had they been younger.”

Hugh and Deb “are the most devoted parents. They always put their children first, but the kids are going their own ways now,” adds the insider. “They can’t use Ava and Oscar as an excuse to avoid facing the issues in their relationship anymore.”

The pair still get along just fine, though, even attending the Men’s Final at Wimbledon together in July. “Hugh and Deb love each other, they just aren’t in love anymore and haven’t been for some time,” says the insider. “It’s sad. While family and friends are hoping they might change their minds, at this point that seems extremely unlikely. Hugh and Deb have taken a very long time to come to this decision — it wasn’t made rashly or in the heat of the moment. There was a lot of deep soul-searching, and they both seem to be at peace with it.”