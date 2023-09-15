Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, have decided to end their marriage. The couple were wed for 27 years before announcing their shocking split. Scroll below to learn more about his estranged spouse.

Who Is Deborra-Lee Furness?

Hugh and Deborra first sparked a romantic connection when they starred together on the 1995 Australian TV series Correlli. The pair got married one year later.

“There was something that clicked between us right away,” the Logan actor told Closer in April 2018 of their instant connection. “It was the feeling you get when you sense this connection that tells you this is the kind of woman you want in your life.”

Like Hugh, Deborra established a tremendous career for herself in Hollywood. Some of her earliest credits included 1988’s Shame, 1993’s Stark and a recurring role on the series Fire from 1995 to 1996. Deborra’s most recent acting role came in a four-episode character arc on 2016’s Hyde & Seek.

When Did Hugh Jackman and His Wife Split?

The Greatest Showman actor and the Australian producer shared a joint statement announcing their breakup.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they told People in September 2023.

The statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The split news came as a shock just months after the Hollywood duo celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April 2023.

“I love you, Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” Hugh penned in an Instagram tribute at the time. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

How Many Children Do Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Have?

Hugh and Deborra share two children. The former couple adopted their eldest son, Oscar, following his birth in 2000. They adopted their youngest daughter, Ava, in 2005. The pair have opened up about their parenting methods and love for their family in the years prior to announcing their split.

“I don’t think of them as adopted – they’re our children,” the dad of two told the Herald Sun in September 2011. “We feel things happened the way they are meant to. Obviously, biologically wasn’t the way we were meant to have children. Now, as we go through life together, sure there are challenges, but everyone’s in the right place with the right people. It sounds airy-fairy, but it’s something we feel very deeply.”