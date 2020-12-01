Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness‘ marriage is like something out of a romance novel. In fact, a timeline of the Wolverine actor’s relationship with the Australian actress proves the two share one of the strongest bonds in all of Hollywood.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better,” the X-Men actor gushed in honor of their latest anniversary in April 2020. “I love you, Debs, with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary.”

Because Hugh adores his spouse so much, he finds any reason to marvel over their special bond on social media. In July 2020, he uploaded a rare throwback of the longtime lovebirds from 2002. Months later in November, the Greatest Showman star paid tribute to his “incredible wife” with a photo of her blowing out some candles on her birthday.

“Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day,” Hugh sweetly penned via Instagram. “I love you so much more than any caption can convey.”

The Golden Globe winner and the Shame actress have been going strong for over two decades, but it hasn’t always been so easy. Aside from having to juggle their hectic Hollywood careers, Hugh and Deb are also the loving parents of their two kids, Oscar Jackman and Ava Jackman.

In order to maintain their unbreakable bond, Hugh and his love constantly prioritize their personal life over their professional one. The Real Steel actor also noted it’s important to “reset” in your marriage and “make time for each other.”

“We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time,” he explained to People in March 2020. “I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

There’s no doubt Hugh feels lucky to have Deb as his wife, but the feeling couldn’t be more mutual for the Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole actress. “He makes me laugh. He’s hilarious,” Deb sweetly told Us Weekly of her hubby. “Not as funny as me, but he’s good. I give him all his best material!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete timeline of Hugh and Deb’s romance!