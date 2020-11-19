Hugh Grant is known for starring in hit rom-coms like Notting Hill, Four Weddings and A Funeral and more, but not everyone is a fan of his incredible work. The Love Actually alum dished his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, has “never liked” his heartwarming films because they “bore” her.

“My wife is the man in our house really, she likes violent films, gangster films … while I’m sitting there watching Roman Holiday or the Sound of Music or something,” Hugh, 60, joked during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, November 18. “So she’s never liked those films I did in the past, romance and stuff.”

Even though Anna, 37, isn’t interested in his hit rom-coms, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actor said she is “starting to get a taste” for his more dramatic projects, including The Undoing. “She did like the series, I have to say,” Hugh shared.

“Not so much me,” the Hollywood hunk hilariously cleared up. “She’s in love with the murder lady’s husband, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova. She’s very in love with the cop, Édgar Ramírez, as well.”

The Swedish TV producer is so supportive of her husband’s career, but still, Hugh insisted she’s “not interested” when it comes to his gigs in show business. “In any way at all,” the Golden Globe winner quipped with the TV host. “I bore her [with] my work.”

Anna may not be the first one to watch her beau star in his award-winning TV series and films, but she’ll always be by Grant’s side to cheer him on. Ever since they started dating in 2012, the longtime lovebirds can’t imagine a life without each other.

“Hugh loves Anna and wants to spend the rest of his life with her,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2018. “Anna is the one person who has managed to change him [and his views on getting married.]”

For years, Hugh wasn’t “a massive believer in marriage,” he once told People, but that all changed when he fell in love with Anna, whom he married in 2018. The couple share their son, John Mungo Grant, 8, while Hugh is also the dad of Tabitha Grant, 9, and Felix Hong Grant, 7, from his relationship with Tinglan Hong.