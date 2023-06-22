Several notable Hollywood stars have depicted the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley on screen. Along with all of the biopics based on their love story, Priscilla and her family continue to keep the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s legacy alive. Scroll below for more details on their marriage and divorce, including how old Priscilla was when she first met Elvis.

How Old Was Priscilla Presley When She Met Elvis Presley?

Priscilla was born on May 24, 1945, to Anna Lillian Iversen and James Frederick Wagner. Wagner died in a plane crash when Priscilla was six months old. She was raised by Anna and her second husband, Paul Beaulieu, who was a member of the U.S. Air Force for more than 30 years.

When Priscilla was 11 years old, she listened to Elvis’ self-titled debut album for the first time. Like many other fans, she was captivated by his voice.



“Three years later and 5,500 miles away, I would meet him,” she wrote in a piece for People in September 1985.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Dallas actress was 14 years old when she first met the “Jailhouse Rock” singer. They crossed paths at a party at his house in Bad Nauheim, Germany, in 1959. Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas at the time. Priscilla and her family were living in West Germany.

“When we met, I was an impressionable 14-year-old. He was 24,” she wrote. “I was an insecure Air Force brat, unhappily accustomed to moving from base to base.”

When Did Priscilla Presley Marry Elvis Presley?

Shortly after their first meeting, Priscilla began spending more time with Elvis at his home. He met her family and had their blessing to continue to date her. The superstar left Germany and returned to the U.S. in March 1960. They kept up their communication through phone calls as Elvis continued to navigate stardom and branch into acting more in Hollywood productions.

Priscilla married Elvis on May 1, 1967, at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas after attempting to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. “I didn’t want anyone to know about [the wedding] until after the fact,” she confessed in a November 2017 interview with Closer.

When Did Priscilla Presley Give Birth to Lisa Marie Presley?

Less than a year after their wedding, Priscilla gave birth to her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, with Elvis on February 1, 1968. Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, at age 54.

When Did Priscilla and Elvis Divorce?

The former couple separated in 1972 and were officially divorced in 1973. Despite their marriage not working out, Elvis and Priscilla still remained friends.

What Was Elvis’ Cause of Death?

Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42 from cardiac arrest at his Graceland estate.