During her marriage to Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley got to experience life at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. After their 1973 divorce and his devastating death, fans have wondered where the Dallas actress has been living. Scroll below for more details on Priscilla’s homes over the years.

Does Priscilla Presley Live at Graceland?

Priscilla does not currently live at Graceland, the mansion purchased by Elvis at the height of his career to live in with his family. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at age 42 from heart issues. The rock ‘n’ roll legend’s property was first opened to the public in 1982.

The estate now functions as a tourist attraction with tickets available for purchase to explore the grounds. Guests can visit an array of exhibits, including the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Did Priscilla Presley Sell Her Longtime Home?

For more than 45 years, the businesswoman lived in a European-style Beverly Hills mansion. She initially purchased the residence to ensure that her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in close proximity to her father.

“Elvis stayed in the Holmby Hills home I found for us,” Priscilla told Closer in April 2018. “We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie.”

She added, “And it’s a bit secluded with the gates, so you can’t see in. It was a sanctuary for me.”

At the time, the doting mom was certain that she would not be moving out of the home in the foreseeable future.

“I settled here, and I can’t move because I have so many memories,” she said.

Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023. Priscilla is also a mom to son Navarone Garibaldi, whom she welcomed in 1987 during her relationship with screenwriter Marco Garibaldi.

MEGA

Where Does Priscilla Presley Live Now?

Shortly after gushing over the significance of her longtime home, Priscilla put the property on the market. The 5-bedroom, ​7-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot home sold for $13 million in December 2020, according to multiple outlets.

After selling the mansion, the New York native purchased a $4.8 million home in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,242-square-foot condo was originally built in 1979. In addition to gorgeous oak floors and a beautiful balcony, the penthouse is fitted with a huge kitchen and a screening room.