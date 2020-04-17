Even though radio host John Tesh is in quarantine, he can’t help but feel lucky to have wife Connie Sellecca by his side. The pianist and pop composer exclusively tells Closer Weekly how dates nights at home with the Hotel actress have been “the greatest benefit” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m a huge beneficiary in this whole thing because my wife and I would go out two or three nights a week but now, no,” John, 67, shares in a new interview. “And so my wife is an amazing Italian cook.”

Jm Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The “Roundball Rock” performer jokes although Connie, 64, is “not interested in cooking seven days a week,” he makes sure to take advantage of their fun dates night in their home kitchen. “That’s how it’s changed for me — is that I have the greatest benefit of all of it!”

This isn’t the first time the syndicated radio star — who is hosting a six-hour live Facebook fundraiser alongside Connie and son Gib to raise money in support of nation’s healthcare heroes on Friday, April 17th — has praised his longtime wife.

In the latest issue of Closer magazine, on newsstands now, John credited his superstar spouse for helping instill the confidence to beat a rare form of prostate cancer. During his chat, the Grammy nominee recalled the one time he wanted to give up following his diagnosis in 2015.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy,” the former Entertainment Tonight host — who is the proud dad of daughter Prima, 26, and stepson Gib 38 — exclusively confessed. “One time when I was suffering mightily, I looked my wife in the eyes and said, ‘Will you please kill me?’”

Bei/Shutterstock

However, John explained that Connie wasn’t about to give up on her husband of nearly 28 years. In fact, the Greatest American Hero actress gave John the strength to beat the deadly disease.

Unfortunately, John’s cancer returned in 2017. “I had two major surgeries, then chemo, then took a drug that sucks all the testosterone out of you,” he explained to Closer of the treatment. “You go through menopause, night sweats, can’t eat or sleep, and the cancer kept coming back.”

“During that time, we discovered Scriptures in the Bible related to healing that we started studying,” he continued, noting how his wife and faith got him through the terrible journey. “I began to get well, and then they found three or four spots and wanted to irradiate my pelvis with 62 treatments. [That’s when] we realized I was done with treatment. That was two years ago, and all the markers indicate there’s no cancer in my body.”

Be sure to catch John and his family on his Facebook page from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST. To donate to the fundraiser, click here!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.