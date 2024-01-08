The secret to Ben Napier’s dramatic weight loss transformation has been revealed! The Home Town host’s wife, Erin Napier, shared how her husband dropped 95 pounds over the past few years, and it has a lot to do with his new diet.

During the premiere of the second half of season 7 of Home Town on January 7, Erin, 38, took to social media to answer some burning fan questions. Many viewers were curious to know more about how Ben’s March 2023 shoulder surgery impacted his weight loss journey.

“[Ben] looks amazing despite his shoulder injury! What’s his secret!! #HGTVHometown #HomeTown @hgtv,” one fan asked Erin on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The designer replied, “He eats a good, healthy lunch, but just little things like apples, cheese and carrots for supper.”

Ben, 40, underwent surgery to repair his rotator cuff early last year. Erin and daughters Helen and Mae doted on him at home during his recovery. The woodworker was up and back in his workshop in no time, focused on home renovations and continuing his healthy eating regimen.

Lately, Ben has gained inspiration for his meals from his wife, who is big on munching on healthy snacks throughout the day.

“I like only eat ‘girl dinner,’ which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot,” Erin told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating. He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch. … Last night for supper, he ate some dates. He’s obsessed with dates!”

The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star has also been able to stick to his regular exercise routine after building a gym in the family’s Mississippi home.

“Somehow, despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure,” Erin captioned an Instagram post in March 2023.

She has remained Ben’s No. 1 fan as he continues to wow fans with his new look.

“[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” she captioned a July 2023 Instagram post. “Mission accomplished.”