Hoda Kotb’s two daughters, Haley and Hope, absolutely love seeing their mom inspire others on Today! The little ones wore adorable matching shirts in a photo posted on Monday, April 1.

Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, had the brightest smiles on their faces as they stood side by side in their Today With Hoda & Jenna T-shirts. “Represent!” Hoda, 59, simply captioned the cute sibling snapshot.

In the background of the photo, Hoda’s gorgeous NYC apartment was on full display. Family photos line the walls, and she chose cream-colored furniture for the home.

The Hope Is a Rainbow author posted the photo just days after revealing she is moving with her daughters. While she did not specify exactly where exactly they are moving, she did say they will remain in the New York area.

“The girls are apparently excited, even though Haley was a little sad because she’s already made some close friends in school,” an insider told Closer of the big move. “Hope is only 4, so she’s ready for the adventure.”

It wasn’t just a spur of the moment decision though for Hoda, as she has “been thinking about a move for quite a while.”

During an episode of Today, Hoda further reflected on her decision to plant roots in a new home.

“It’s interesting because think about how many times you’ve moved in your life,” she told cohost Jenna Bush Hager during the March 28 episode of the talk show. “Every time I moved in my life, and you moved in yours, it was like, all of a sudden, it was a huge adjustment. But the stories I tell about growing in my life come from those.”

The broadcaster shares the girls with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she announced her breakup from on Today in January 2022. She’s been back on the dating scene since their split, going out with a man that Jenna set her up with.

“I had a great time … I had a great time on our date. I loved it,” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight on March 8 of her dates with the mystery man. “There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes … We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

She did not immediately reveal the man’s identity. Shortly after, she was photographed out strolling in NYC with a handsome man.