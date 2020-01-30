After Hoda Kotb adopted her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017 and her baby girl, Hope Catherine, in 2019, her life completely changed. She found so much happiness and she explained that feeling to Ellen DeGeneres on the Wednesday, January 29, episode of her talk show.

“I feel like my life finally makes sense,” the mom of two gushed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think I thought it did but now when I get home from work — and it’s usually in the afternoon — Haley, my older one, jumps five feet and nine inches into my arms. Like, I get that when I go home.”

The Today cohost also receives a lot of love from her youngest daughter. “And Hope smiles at me,” she gushed again. “I said to Joel, ‘I’ve worked my whole life and my work has always ridden sidecar forever and then, all of a sudden, I have clarity. It’s weird.”

With life settled for now, Hoda is already thinking about adopting another child. When Ellen, 62, asked her, “Do you think you’ll have more?” she said she might be ready to be a parent yet again with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“I’ll tell you what. I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question and I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should?’ and I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’” she explained. “I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have enough time?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’”

“So I was thinking maybe the answer is yes,” she continued. “And plus, when you’re parents later in life — like watching Haley and Hope together, all I really want is for them to have someone to hold their hand forever and that’s it. That’s all I want.”

But let’s not jump the gun as yet because Hoda still told Ellen, “I’m not a hundred [percent] sure.” But even if the brunette beauty doesn’t welcome another kid, she’ll still be showered with love every time she walks through the door!