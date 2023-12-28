Hilary Farr celebrated Christmas in style! The home design star shared an adorable photo from her festivities on Instagram.

On Christmas, Hilary posted a picture of her dog, Suki, whom she adopted in 2021. “Merry Merry Yummy, Marrow Bone Day!” she captioned a photo of the pup wearing a Santa hat and chewing on a toy.

Hilary entered the holiday season looking forward to new projects after announcing her departure from HGTV’s Love It or List It.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” the former actress told People on December 1. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives, and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

She costarred with David Visentin on the show for 19 seasons, making it bittersweet to say goodbye to the program. With its unique premise, Love It or List It became an HGTV phenomenon, thanks to the unique blend of Hilary and David’s talents.

“Because we were the very first combination design and real estate show and because of the relationship between me and David, I think it has resonated so deeply with people,” Hilary told Vulture in an interview published on December 18.

Courtesy of Hilary Farr/Instagram

After all is said and done, she has so much to look forward to in 2024, like spending more time in her newly renovated home in Raleigh, North Carolina. HGTV viewers got to see her find the whimsical cottage during an episode of the show, though David voiced some hesitations about the location.

“I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn’t look at anything else,” she told HGTV of the purchase. “I’ve always had big houses and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller, but fabulous space.”

Hilary, who also stars in the show Tough Love With Hilary Farr, already has plans for her next big renovation project — and it’s overseas! The British-Canadian designer bought a plot of land in Italy and decided it was the perfect place to build a small house. “That will be an adventure,” she shared. Whether the project will be documented in a new TV show remains to be seen.