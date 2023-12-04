A new project is on the horizon for Hilary Farr after announcing her departure from Love It or List It. The HGTV personality teased a special home renovation that is near and dear to her heart.

Last fall, Hilary purchased a plot of land in Italy. Now that she will no longer be appearing on Love It or List It, she plans to focus her attention on building a “tiny house” on the land.

“That will be an adventure,” the former actress told People in an interview published on December 1 of her next design venture.

The decision to leave the long-running home improvement series came after Hilary starred alongside David Visentin for 19 seasons. Their friendship truly blossomed over the years, despite some tense exchanges between them on the show.

“We are who we are on that show,” Hilary said of their unique bond. “Think of your brother as his most obnoxious and annoying, that’s David.”

Hilary also currently stars in Tough Love With Hilary Farr on the network, but has not announced any plans to leave her solo series.

“We’ll see what happens there,” she said about the potential for season 3 of Tough Love. “I’m not at all stepping away.”

As for whether or not Love It or List It will continue on without her, Hilary said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the series nabbed a new cohost.

Courtesy of Hilary Farr/Instagram

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” the British-Canadian designer added. “And I would probably tune in and watch it.”

Leaving Love It or List It wasn’t the only big news Hilary shared recently. She built a new home in Raleigh, North Carolina. The doting mom of one first fell in love with the city and a small cottage while filming season 19 of the show. A full demolition was required for the property after she purchased it, leading her to complete one of her most personal renovations yet.

“I had my own blank slate, so I indulged myself with all the ideas I’d been saving,” the City on Fire alum told HGTV of the property.

The entire renovation was documented on a touching episode of Love It or List It.

“I saw it. I loved it. I bought it. I didn’t look at anything else,” Hilary told the audience during the September 2022 episode. “I’ve always had big houses and now I want to consider a different lifestyle. I like the idea of living in a smaller, but fabulous space.”