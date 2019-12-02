After celebrating Thanksgiving, Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford decided to have a date night with friends. The longtime couple hit the town with pals and enjoyed a meal at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday, November 29.

For their evening adventures at the A-list hot spot, The Queen actress, 74, kept things casual in black pants, heeled booties, a black headband and a pink puffer jacket perfectly paired with a pink purse. The Ray director, also 74, donned black sneakers, jeans and a black jacket.

While it seems as though Helen and Taylor have been together forever, that isn’t exactly the case. The pair actually didn’t get married until New Year’s Eve 1997 — when they were both in their early 50s.

“I have nothing against marriage — it just wasn’t to my taste, like turnips,” the Elizabeth I star explained to AARP the Magazine in 2016 of saying “I do” to the An Officer and a Gentleman director. “It took me a very long time to come round to acquiring the taste. I just had to meet the right turnip.”

We can take what the white-haired beauty said as truth because — as Helen recently told Closer Weekly when promoting her new movie, The Good Liar — she isn’t one to not tell the truth.

“I’m not saying I’ve never lied. I’m sure I have,” she told Closer Weekly at the NYC premiere on November 6 while trying to think about her biggest untruth and failing to find one. “But actually telling a lie about myself, I’m always actually fairly truthful about myself. I’ve always been truthful about my age, I’ve never hidden my age.”

In addition to finding love later in life, Helen — who never had kids — is also proud to point out how she found fame after many years of her trying to make it happen.

“From the start, I never stopped working — but I wanted [fame when] I was 22,” Helen told Closer Weekly in 2017. “I had a certain kind of success in Britain, but the kind of international success I got didn’t come until after 40.”

With Taylor by her side, she is further proof that you should never give up on your dreams.

Scroll down to see more photos of Helen and Taylor with their buddies during their double date!