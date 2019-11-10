Even though Helen Mirren stars in a movie titled The Good Liar, it doesn’t mean she is one. The 74-year-old icon recently opened up to Closer Weekly about her inability to tell a lie while attending the NYC premiere of the film.

“I’m not saying I’ve never lied. I’m sure I have,” she admitted at the event alongside costar Ian McKellan, a fellow Brit, when trying to think of her biggest untruth and failing to find one. “But actually telling a lie about myself, I’m always actually fairly truthful about myself. I’ve always been truthful about my age, I’ve never hidden my age.”

Well, since Helen has a penchant for telling the truth, it’s safe to assume we can believe most anything she says.

Scroll down to find out five facts you didn’t know about her!

Moviestore/Shutterstock

I LOVE A ROYAL ROLE

Helen made her stage debut at 20 as the queen of Egypt in Antony and Cleopatra, won an Oscar as Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen and plays the titular Russian empress in HBO’s new miniseries Catherine the Great. “I don’t mind if I don’t have any lines as long as I get to wear a crown,” she once joked.